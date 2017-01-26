A glance at the Republic Day Programming on TV

The Republic Day fervour is on!! And as we Indians gear up in the colors of saffron, white and green and get patriotic, the TV industry too gears up to cash in on the moment, and celebrate the moment with all pride and joy!!

As always, the non-fiction shows across the popular GECs will be the major ones to spread the patriotic fervour through its songs and performances...

& TV’s singing reality show Voice India has actually had their moment of glory last week, when they showed the contestants taking a huge step to salute the real heroes. The contestants were shown meeting up with the traffic cops and also work hand in hand with the BMC team. The young boys and girls, who are actually the future of India, were seen cleaning up the beaches along with the BMC team.

Sony TV’s singing reality show Indian Idol will again carry out the tradition of getting patriotic!! The Top 10 contestants of the ongoing season will sport white and be part of a performance wherein they sing the patriotic number Vande Mataram. Dressed in garb of various cultural attires will be tiny tots, depicting the vast cultures celebrated in India. Also the episode that will go on air this weekend will have judge Sonu Nigam rendering his melodious voice to few patriotic numbers along with the contestants.

In the fiction content, SAB TV’s long-running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will celebrate the occasion with their sweet and nice gesture. The makers of the popular comedy show have planned a track wherein few blind girls will light up the Gokuldham Society with their sheer presence. The girls will go on to hoist the National Flag in Gokuldham Society.

Avid followers of Colors, enjoy an eternal love saga. The channel celebrates Republic Day with World Television Premiere of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

What are you looking forward to watch on TV? Drop in your comments here.

Jai Hind!!!