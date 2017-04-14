Glorious moment: Ekta reunites with Smriti, Sakshi and Mona!

Now this is called the baap of re-union!

What happens when television czarinas Ekta Kapoor, Smriti Irani, Sakshi Tanwar and Mona Singh meet?

Well, all we could imagine is fireworks and exhilaration at peak!

Yes, something similar was the situation at Ekta Kapoor’s ALT Balaji launch yesterday (14 April). It was a glorious moment to see the four talented and powerful ladies sharing the stage together.

MP Smriti Irani and actress Mona Singh graced the event to support their dear friend, producer Ekta Kapoor, while Sakshi was present to promote her web series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat which also stars Ram Kapoor as male lead.

Their reunion took us back in time when Smriti aka Tulsi’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Sakshi aka Parvati’s Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki was religiously watched by the entire nation.

When these fantastic divas meet, the moment definitely needs to be captured. Checkout out the above picture of them smiling to glory!