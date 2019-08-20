‘THIS’ is going to be the BIGGEST TWIST in Sanjivani!

News

20 Aug 2019

MUMBAI: Sanjivani 2 has just been launched, and the show has already started rolling out drama that engages the audience.

The medical drama features an ensemble cast including Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl, and Gurdeep Kohli.

Produced by the talented Siddharth Malhotra, Sanjivani 2 had been creating waves from the time of its announcement and had almost the entire industry talking about it.

In the current track, we have seen that Sid gets suspended because of Ishani. Soon, Ishani has a one-on-one discussion with Vardhan. She tells him that things are not planned properly in the hospital. Vardhan is furious with her and thinks of suspending her. However, it was her video that helped him. So he plans to give her a second chance.

Ishani is unaware that Vardhan is the evil mastermind in the hospital. How and when she realizes her mistake is something only time will tell!

