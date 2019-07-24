News

Gokuldham members to file missing person complaint for Bapuji in Taarak Mehta

24 Jul 2019 08:31 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar recently reported that Bapuji goes missing in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms).

In the upcoming episodes, a few men grab Bapuji and force him inside a van. Abdul panics and runs behind the van to try saving Champaklal from the kidnappers but fails. Later, Abdul informs Gokuldham members about Bapuji being kidnapped.

They try calling Jethalal to inform him, but his phone is switched off. They also try calling Natu Kaka, Bagha, and the shop's landline, but all of the phones are not reachable.

They all decide to file Bapuji’s missing person complaint at the police station.

Later, it will be learned that Jethalal was celebrating with Natu Kaka and Bagha after they both patch up. And that is why they all switched off their phones so that nobody disturbes them.

What will happen when Jethalal learns about Bapuji being kidnapped?

