Trouble doubles up for Gokuldham society members of SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Read onto know everything about the upcoming episodes of the comedy series -

The audiences will now be a part of a kitty party at Babita’s place where the guests are discussing various dance forms around the world. That's when, two people enter Gokuldham society saying they are chai (tea)-vendors. Bhagat and Mili, the owners of ‘Taka Tak’ chai, say they are offering special tea leaves. Eager to try the new tea flavour, Gokuldham members assemble in the clubhouse and the chai-vendors make hot piping tea for them and let everybody have a sip or two.

The twist in the tale comes when all the Gokuldham residents, after having a sip of the tea fall unconscious as if they were given a drug. Soon, everybody is unconscious and Bhagat and Mili, the chai-vendors look at each other and smile.

What do Bhagat and Mili have in store for Gokuldham residents and what are they going to do with them?

The Neela Telefilms’ show will kick start this episode from 19 September.

