Gokuldham members to pull a prank on Popatlal in Taarak Mehta...

SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms) has been constantly managing the third position in the race of TRPs.

And why not? The comedy drama is known for bringing out-of-the-box stories each time all the time!I

In the ongoing episodes, Gokuldhaamities have returned to the society and have received a call from an RJ called YU. Furious, they ask him why did he call? He tells them that a friend from Gokuldhaam had asked him to play this prank on Jethaalal (Dilip Joshi).

Later, RJ goes on to reveal that Popatlal had asked him to play a prank with Jethalal.

In the coming sequence, angry members will blame Popatlal for the whole episode. Popatlal, in his defence will say that it was only meant to be a joke and he did not realise that it would become such a huge thing.

However, society members will refuse to talk to Popatlal. When Popatlal will be crestfallen, society members will tell him that they were just playing a prank on him like he did!