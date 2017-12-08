Hot Downloads

Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Hina Khan
Tuesday Thought
Aniruddh Dave
Aniruddh Dave
Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Sudeepa Singh
Sudeepa Singh
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

quickie
Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

more quickie Click Here

poll

Do you think Priyank is at fault with his failed relationship with Divya?

Do you think Priyank is at fault with his failed relationship with Divya?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Are you happy with Rohan Gandotra replacing Siddharth Shukla in Dil Se Dil Tak?

Are you happy with Rohan Gandotra replacing Siddharth Shukla in Dil Se Dil Tak?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Gokuldham members to pull a prank on Popatlal in Taarak Mehta...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Dec 2017 07:08 PM

SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms) has been constantly managing the third position in the race of TRPs.

And why not? The comedy drama is known for bringing out-of-the-box stories each time all the time!I

In the ongoing episodes, Gokuldhaamities have returned to the society and have received a call from an RJ called YU. Furious, they ask him why did he call? He tells them that a friend from Gokuldhaam had asked him to play this prank on Jethaalal (Dilip Joshi).

Later, RJ goes on to reveal that Popatlal had asked him to play a prank with Jethalal.

In the coming sequence, angry members will blame Popatlal for the whole episode. Popatlal, in his defence will say that it was only meant to be a joke and he did not realise that it would become such a huge thing.

However, society members will refuse to talk to Popatlal. When Popatlal will be crestfallen, society members will tell him that they were just playing a prank on him like he did!

Tags > SAB TV, Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah, Neela Telefilms, Gokuldhaam, Dilip Joshi, RJ called YU,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top