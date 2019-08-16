Goldie Behl to bring the second season of RejectX?

MUMBAI: After the success of season one, filmmaker Goldie Behl, husband of actress Sonali Bendre, will most likely bring the second season of RejectX.



RejectX is a musical show that released on 25th July. The 10-episode series addresses several issues concerning the young generation of today. It featured Sumeet Vyas, Kubbra Sait, and Anisha Victor as the leads.



We have heard that the show will continue to feature a few of the actors along with new additions. The season ended with a cliff-hanger, and the new installment will likely continue from there.



RejectX was directed by Goldie himself and was shot in Pattaya, Bangkok.



He has also directed films like Drona; I Me, Aur Mai; and London, Paris, New York and directed and produced shows like Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara, Reporters, and Aarambh under his banner Rose Audio Visuals.



