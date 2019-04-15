Goldie Behl’s next on ZEE5

MUMBAI: The immensely talented Goldie Behl, who has directed films like Drona; I Me, Aur Mai; and London, Paris, New York, and directed and produced shows like Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara, Reporters, and Aarambh under his banner Rose Audio Visuals, is set to make his debut as a producer on an OTT platform.



According to our sources, he is bringing a youth-based series named Reject on ZEE5. The casting for the web-show has begun. It seems recently Goldie had gone for a recce to Bangkok.



He recently posted a picture of Assumption University on Instagram during his visit in Bangkok. Take a look!

We tried reaching out to Goldie, but he remained unavailable for comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!