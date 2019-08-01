Goldie Behl: There is no similarity between Remix and RejctX

MUMBAI: Goldie Behl is one of the most renowned names in the entertainment industry. He is one of the few people who have managed to make projects for all platforms, whether it is films, television, or OTT. The ace producer has made successful films as well as television serials.



One of his most acclaimed and successful serials is Remix, which had launched almost a decade ago.



He is now back with a youth-based show titled RejctX, which has already started to stream on ZEE5.



TellyChakkar got in touch with the producer and asked him to tell us more about RejctX. He said that it’s a youth-based show in which young children have to deal with school issues. He has tried to make it like an American series.



It focuses on common problems that the youth have to deal with, like body shaming, sexual performance issues, insecurities, and jealousy. In addition, there is thrill, music, sports, and lots of romance.



Goldie has also choreographed all the songs in the series. When we asked him why, he said that the dance was simple and he felt he could manage it.



RejctX has a young star cast, and we asked the director how it was working with them. He replied that he had a blast, and like they learned from him, he too learned a lot from them. They had a lot of fun shooting for the series.



We also asked him how different it is to make content across platforms. Goldie said that all three platforms are very different from one another. Movies are recognized at a larger scale, whereas television has a lot of distraction, as there is so much happening in your home. Web series is like a single-screen watch, and you can watch it at your own connivance.



When asked if there are any similarities between Remix and RejctX, he said there are no similarities except for the fact that it is a youth-based show and the theme revolves around music.



Goldie and Abhishek Bachchan are very close friends. When we asked him what he thinks of the fact that Abhishek will be debuting in the world of web series soon with Breathe Season 2, he said that he is very excited and happy for him, as he is an exceptional actor.



Has he given any advice to AB? The producer said that he just shared his experience in the world of web series with him.



We also asked him about his upcoming projects, to which he said that they have done a show for Applause, which is titled Strangers and is adaption of a book. The series is a trilogy, and the first part will stream later this year. He concluded by saying that he is focusing on web series only for now.



Well, TellyChakkar wishes Goldie all the best for his upcoming projects.