News

Golmaal Series to get Animated

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Apr 2019 03:38 PM
MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty’s popular Golmaal franchise is all se to come to life in animation for kids on India’s leading kids entertainment franchise Nickelodeon. After magic toon, Rudra, Nickelodeon - the favourite destination of Indian Kids has launched its next made in India show with this fun series. With the addition of Golmaal Junior’s to the Nickelodeon’s line-up, the channel lives up to its promise to bring bigger and better shows which are full of comedy, fun, laughter and entertainment. First, the magic of iconic Golmaal left the adults spellbound and now the series is set to take over the kids with its junior prank gang. 

Golmaal Junior will bring two prank gangs together, who are naughty mischievous and full of life but poles apart.  The junior version of Gopal, Madhav, Laxman and Lucky are all set to ensure that kids soon have the time of their life. Sounds interesting isn’t?

Introducing the Prank gang of Laxman, Gopal, Madhav and Lucky in Golmaal Junior. 
Tags > Rohit Shetty, Nickelodeon, Laxman, Gopal, Madhav, Lucky, Golmaal Junior,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Sangeet cermony in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Sangeet cermony in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Manava Naik
Manava Naik
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Shivangi Joshi
Shivangi Joshi
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Nandish Sandhu
Nandish Sandhu

past seven days