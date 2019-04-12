Golmaal Series to get Animated

MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty’s popular Golmaal franchise is all se to come to life in animation for kids on India’s leading kids entertainment franchise Nickelodeon. After magic toon, Rudra, Nickelodeon - the favourite destination of Indian Kids has launched its next made in India show with this fun series. With the addition of Golmaal Junior’s to the Nickelodeon’s line-up, the channel lives up to its promise to bring bigger and better shows which are full of comedy, fun, laughter and entertainment. First, the magic of iconic Golmaal left the adults spellbound and now the series is set to take over the kids with its junior prank gang.



Golmaal Junior will bring two prank gangs together, who are naughty mischievous and full of life but poles apart. The junior version of Gopal, Madhav, Laxman and Lucky are all set to ensure that kids soon have the time of their life. Sounds interesting isn’t?



Introducing the Prank gang of Laxman, Gopal, Madhav and Lucky in Golmaal Junior.