Actor Rohit Suchanti says controversial TV show "Pehredaar Piya Ki", which was pulled off air in August due to its "obnoxious" plot, proved to be lucky for him as it gave him a chance to be a part of "Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya" - a new show featuring the same star cast.

"I saw the posters of 'Pehredaar Piya Ki' when it was launched (earlier this year). That time I thought, 'What is this? A young boy and a (an older) girl getting married. It's weird.' I won't lie even I imagined that it might focus on a mother-son relationship, but when I heard the story, I was amazed," Rohit told IANS on the set of "Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya" here on Monday.

"For me, it's good that that show went off air early as I became a part of the new one. I have not seen any episode of 'Pehredaar Piya Ki'. It has proven to be lucky for me.

"The new show is different from 'Pehredaar Piya Ki'. I joined this show because I found the role challenging. To be honest, I became a part of this show because I didn't have work. I just gave the audition and was rejected for the first time. After sometime, they called me again and luckily, I got selected that time," he added.

He says the "relationship that the audience was not able to see" in "Pehredaar..." is what they are going to show in a different way now.

"I am not expecting any kind of controversy with this show as the boy is now 21. It's just that the girl is older than him, but we can see couples in real life where the man is younger than the girl," he said.

Sony Entertainment Television had pulled "Pehredaar Piya Ki" off air after a lot of complaints to the Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC) against the show which revolved around an 18-year-old girl marrying a nine-year-old boy.

However, Rohit is hopeful that there is nothing offensive in the new show.

"That show was definitely offensive for few people as they start following whatever they see on TV. That's why the makers had to end that show in between. As an actor, it's a huge opportunity for me. I have to live up to the expectations that 'Pehredaar Piya Ki' had created in viewers' mind."

For his role, Rohit said that he is looking up to actor Shahid Kapoor's portrayal of Rawal Ratan Singh in the trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmavati".

"Interestingly when we were shooting in Rajasthan, at that time the 'Padmavati' trailer had launched. The character that Shahid Kapoor is playing in that film -- the way he walks, talks and carries himself in the trailer -- I was trying to look up to him and imitated him.

"I have just thought about that, but there haven't been any scenes where I can perform something similar to him. I will definitely try to do something what he has done in the trailer," he said.

Rohit, who has previously appeared in shows like "Saas Bina Sasural", "Sasural Simar Ka" and "Saath Nibhaana Saathiya", is soon planning to take formal acting training before venturing into films.

"I don't want to work in Bollywood right now. I am just 21. So, I believe that right now I can't do that level of acting and don't have that energy level that is required for films.

"You only get one chance in films. So, I don't want to waste that chance by doing any kind of film. I have planned to go abroad for some acting course. My father, Sandeep Suchanti, is a film distributor. So, I have full support from my family," he said.

"Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya" also features Tejaswi Prakash, Jiten Lalwani, Girish Sachdev and Siddharth Shivpuri among others.

