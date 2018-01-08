Hot Downloads

Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Vaani Kapoor & Sushant Singh Rajput
Shuddh Desi Romance
Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan
Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey
Prince Narula
Prince Narula
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Bigg Boss 11: Who do think will get evicted this week?

Bigg Boss 11
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Good Morning Aakash remembers Mahendra Kapoor on his birth anniversary

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Jan 2018 08:45 PM

He was an eminent playback singer. He gifted myriad songs to song lovers. Some of the songs that deserve special mention include 'Ajnabi ban jayen hum dono' (Gumrah), 'Neele gagan ke tale' (Hamraaz) and 'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' (Upkaar).

Well, we are talking about late Mahendra Kapoor.

The singer, who was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India for his contribution in the field of music, was born on 9 January (1934).

To pay a tribute to Kapoor on his birth anniversary, Aakash Aath’s musical show Good Morning Aakash has planned for a special episode wherein singer Parnava Banerjee will croon songs from the legend’s kitty.

So, gear up for the episode. It will be aired on 9 January at 7 am.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates. 

Tags > Aakash Aath, Hamraaz, Upkaar, Mahendra Kapoor, Good Morning Aakash,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top