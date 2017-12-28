Good Morning Akash to pay tribute to Rajesh Khanna on his birthday

He had acted in Bollywood films like Anand, Aradhana, Kati Patang, Amar Prem and Ittefaq. He was referred to as the "first superstar" of Indian cinema. Well, we are talking about late Rajesh Khanna.

And we have a piece of good news for the fans and admirers of the legend.

To mark Rajesh Khanna’s birth anniversary (29 December), Akash Aath’s musical programme Good Morning Akash has planned for a special episode wherein singer Debojit Dutta will be crooning songs from the legend’s films.

The particular episode will be aired on 29 December at 7 am.

Gear up for the show and for more updates keep reading TellyChakkar.