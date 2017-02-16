Good news! SRK’s Circus is back on Doordarshan

Rejoice and revel!!!

The show that gave Indian one of its bonafide superstars is making a comeback, a popular daily has stated.

We are talking about Circus that starred Shah Rukh Khan as a Malayalee circus owner. The series, that also starred Renuka Shahane, Mita Vashisht, and Ashutosh Gowarikar, is coming back on Doordarshan from February 19, the site added.

That’s almost three decades after its first appearance on the small screen. Whoa!

Are you guys as excited as we are?

While SRK became a huge star post his foray into movies, Ashutosh turned into a power packed directors, and Mita and Renuka launched themselves into bankable character artists.

Interestingly, the directors of the series-Aziz Mirza & Kundan Shah- would go on to collaborate with SRK in blockbuster movies.