Hot Downloads

Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Nethra Raghuraman
Nethra
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Rucha Gujrati
Rucha Gujrati
Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor

quickie
Vaibhav Singh

I prefer love over lust: Vaibhav Singh

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Are you enjoying Dil Bole Oberoi?

Are you enjoying Dil Bole Oberoi?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Are you excited to watch Barun and Surbhi in Tanhaiyaan?

Are you excited to watch Barun and Surbhi in Tanhaiyaan?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Good news! SRK’s Circus is back on Doordarshan

By TellychakkarTeam
16 Feb 2017 02:10 PM

Rejoice and revel!!!

The show that gave Indian one of its bonafide superstars is making a comeback, a popular daily has stated.

We are talking about Circus that starred Shah Rukh Khan as a Malayalee circus owner. The series, that also starred Renuka Shahane, Mita Vashisht, and Ashutosh Gowarikar, is coming back on Doordarshan from February 19, the site added.

That’s almost three decades after its first appearance on the small screen. Whoa!

Are you guys as excited as we are?

While SRK became a huge star post his foray into movies, Ashutosh turned into a power packed directors, and Mita and Renuka launched themselves into bankable character artists.

Interestingly, the directors of the series-Aziz Mirza & Kundan Shah- would go on to collaborate with SRK in blockbuster movies.

Tags > SRK, Shah Rukh Khan, back, Doordarshan, Renuka Shahane, Mita Vashisht, and Ashutosh Gowarikar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top