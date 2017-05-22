Goofy dream sequence in Bhabhiji to leave you in splits!

&TV’s much loved comedy serial ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai!’ (Edit II) seems to be the best sitcom on television.

The show’s main cast includes talented actors Saumya Tandon, Aashif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre Poorey and Rohitash Gaud, who make the daily a fun watch.

In the upcoming episodes of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, we will get to see an exciting sequence, wherein the characters of the show will be lost in a romantic yet goofy dream. In the fantasy, Anita Bhabhi will end up in Manmohan Tiwari’s bedroom and Angoori will end up in Vibhuti’s bedroom!

Ahem ahem, that's quite an interesting plot.

What will happen next? How will the respective husbands react after seeing their bhabhi’s instead of their wives?

What will the wives do when they realise they are in their neighbours bedroom?

Guess we’ll have to watch the show to know more!

We spoke to Shubhangi who refused to comment on the track.

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai airs on &TV from Monday-Friday at 10.30pm.