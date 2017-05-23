Hot Downloads

Goons to attack Krish in Zee Bangla's Radha?

By TellychakkarTeam
23 May 2017 03:44 PM

The team of Zee Bangla's Radha is leaving no stone unturned to make the story interesting and gripping!

As per the recent episodes, to earn money, Krish (Ravi Shaw) had to take the risk of working as a stuntman in a cinema. And after injuring himself, he had managed to make the money.

Now we hear another hurdle is awaiting him.

A reliable source shared, “When Krish will be on his way to Dulal's (Rohit Mukherjee) home to handover the amount he will be attacked by the goons of Dibendyu (Biplab Bandhopadhyay).”

OMG! Hurdles after hurdles! Poor boy!

When we contacted Ravi he confirmed the development with us and said, “The track is exciting and new. I am sure people would love the twists and the turns. Although it was tough doing the stunts but it was great.”

To know more keep your eyes on the tale or better read Tellychakkar.com. 

