Gopi Bhalla and Monica Castelino to enter SABTV’s YARO

SABTV’s Yaro Ka Tashan (Creative Eye Ltd) will soon witness two new entries in the show.

Recently, we saw Aniruddh Dave’s real life wife Shubhi Ahuja coming on board to play YO Man’s love interest Sanjana. It will be love at first sight for YO Man and he will try all his means to woo her.

Now, we have heard that two talented actors and comedians, namely, Gopi Bhalla (FIR) and Monica Castelino (Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai) have also signed the project.

Gopi and Monica will play Sanjana’s parents. Monica will be flirtatious and fun in nature.

We could not get through to Gopi and Monica for their comments.

The actors will have started shooting and their entry sequence will air in days to come.