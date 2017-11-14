Big Magic is now revamped to Zee Magic and the channel is set to roll out new shows!!!

Creative Eye is set to launch Deewane Anjaane that is set to hit the screens tonight (14 November).

We hear that popular actor Gopi Bhalla who is best known for his role in SAB TV’s F.I.R has been roped in to play a key role on the show.

Our source informs us, “He will be seen as Johnny,the oldest servant of the house. He will be very talkative by nature.”

We tried to get in touch with Gopi bhalla but he remained unavailable.

Keep reading this space for more updates.