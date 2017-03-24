Gourab turns a year older today

Time to sing the birthday song for tall and handsome actor, Gourab!

The actor, who is currently seen as Lord Krishna in Star Jalsha's daily Bhakter Bhagaban Shri Krishna (Surinder Films), turned a year older today (24 March).

Celebration for him has kick started since yesterday.

He celebrated his birthday yesterday with around 40 mentally retarded women of an NGO and distributed shoes, towels and food. He also cut a cake.

About his pre-birthday celebration, he said to Tellychakkar.com, “I took off for a few hours from my shooting and spend that time with some mentally retarded women. All of them have a bitter past and now they are trying to lead a normal life. We might think they are not normal but amongst themselves they all are normal. Their thought process is very different. It was a completely different experience for me.”

“Many of them were very happy to know that I play Lord Krishna. I distributed shoes, towels and sweets. It felt great to make at least some people happy on my happy occasion.”

He also celebrated his birthday today with his co-stars (from Bhakter Bhagaban) and cut a cake on the sets.

The actor said that today in the morning he missed his parents a lot.

He shared, “Today in the morning when I woke up, I started missing my family and then the next moment I received a call from my family. It felt so good. It’s true that we stay away from our parents for our work but then this is also true that we miss them on such occasions a lot.”

For the uninitiated, his parents stay in Purulia.

Gourab, who was earlier seen in Zee Bangla's Bedeni Moluyar Kwatha (Raj Chakraborty Productions), also talked about the gift that surprised him the most.

He quipped with an amusing tone, “I was really surprised to receive two fighter fishes as birthday gift from a friend. I kept wondering why fighter fishes!”

May you get lot more birthday surprises, young man!

Tellychakkar.com wishes Gourab a very happy birthday.