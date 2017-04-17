Gouri Tonnk reveals the first look of her newborn baby!

Television’s most adorable couple Gouri and Yash Tonnk, recently welcomed their little bundle of joy.

The duo, who has a 13 year old daughter Pari, was recently blessed with another cute baby girl.

The caring mother Gouri, has finally revealed her toddler's picture on social networking site Instagram. Have a look!

'Woh lamha jahan sab kuch ruk jaata hai'.. Thank god for this, god bless, keep blessing, A post shared by Gouri Tonnk (@gouritonnk21) on Apr 16, 2017 at 10:28pm PDT

Isn't she adorable???

We tried getting in touch with the couple but they remained unavailable to comment.

We wish them of lots of love and happiness in life!