Gouri Tonnk reveals the first look of her newborn baby!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Apr 2017 05:20 PM

Television’s most adorable couple Gouri and Yash Tonnk, recently welcomed their little bundle of joy. 

The duo, who has a 13 year old daughter Pari, was recently blessed with another cute baby girl.

The caring mother Gouri, has finally revealed her toddler's picture on social networking site Instagram. Have a look! 

'Woh lamha jahan sab kuch ruk jaata hai'.. Thank god for this, god bless, keep blessing,

A post shared by Gouri Tonnk (@gouritonnk21) on

Isn't she adorable???

We tried getting in touch with the couple but they remained unavailable to comment. 

We wish them of lots of love and happiness in life! 

 
Tags > Gouri Tonnk, newborn baby,

