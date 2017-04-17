Gouri Tonnk reveals the first look of her newborn baby!

Which 'Oberoi' couple is your favourite?
Television’s most adorable couple Gouri and Yash Tonnk, recently welcomed their little bundle of joy.
The duo, who has a 13 year old daughter Pari, was recently blessed with another cute baby girl.
The caring mother Gouri, has finally revealed her toddler's picture on social networking site Instagram. Have a look!
Isn't she adorable???
We tried getting in touch with the couple but they remained unavailable to comment.
We wish them of lots of love and happiness in life!
