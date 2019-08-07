News

Govinda along with his wife spotted on the sets of Nach Baliye 9

By TellychakkarTeam
07 Aug 2019 08:41 PM

MUMBAI: Paparazzi caught Govinda on the sets of Nach Baliye 9 as the star was invited on the show as a special guest. The pictures are sure to throw on you great nostalgia as Govinda met Raveena Tandon who is a judge on the show. The iconic pairing of Govinda and Raveena Tandon is remembered till date and the duo have given us chartbuster songs like ‘Ankhiyon se Goli Maarey’ and ‘Kisi Disco mein jayein’ amongst many others.

They were seen shaking a leg together on the sets of the popular dance reality show and sent waves of excitement amongst their fans.

