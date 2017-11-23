Greece was the perfect location for Kartik-Naira's honeymoon: Rajan Shahi

The cast of Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently shot in Greece. The team was at the outdoor location for 10 days and had an amazing time.

Talking about why he chose Greece, Rajan says, "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is known for his outdoor locations be it India or international locations and we wanted to tell a very good love story between Kartik and Naira and their honeymoon. We needed a beautiful location, which looks amazing on screen. So Greece was chosen primarily for the fact that it is very beautiful. Kartik and Naira are the adventurous type and Greece was perfect for that as well."

This is not the first time that the show is being shot abroad. "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai had been shot in a lot of countries like South Africa, Thailand, Hong Kong, Switzerland and Greece. So we have travelled quite a few countries in the show," says Shahi.

Ask him what was the best compliment that he got for the Greece schedule, and Shahi says, "Everyone loved the schedule and complimented us. I think that best one was when I was told that the show has a constant freshness attached to it, and schedules like these prove that."

The song that we see in the promo has a very Yash Chopra-romance feel to it. "I think Kartik-Naira is a young couple of 2017 who not only represent family but also a lot of spunk and masti. Keeping in mind this chemistry, nine songs were shot because at the location," he says.

In fact, the feel of the entire shoot outdoor is very filmy. Talking about it, Shahi says, " In fact, we shot at the very famous location, where the song famous Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji song Chalte Chalte had been shot between . Such beautiful locations have never been captured in the show before. That is what makes this shoot unique."

Meanwhile, the show has been one of the longest running shows on television and Shahi says that this is because of the bond that the team shares. "I think the thing is that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai represents many emotions and I think the team is able to capture every emotion beautifully; be it family values, marriages, rituals and a very young romance. I think the team expertise is that they have always captured everything and projected and presented it in the best possible manner. The production team will always be the USP of the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai," he says.

Kartik, played by actor Mohsin Khan and Naira, essayed by actor Shivangi Joshi, have become stars overnight due to the popularity of the show. However, Shahi believes that their hard work has a lot to do with their success. "I think that is largely also because of the hard work they have done. Both of them have really worked hard on the show. But yes, everybody does hard work, it is only recognised when the fans appreciate it. I must say the fans have supported them a lot. The chemistry is unmatchable on television today and it is the best chemistry I have seen. I at the same time Naksh ( Rishi Dev) and and Kirti's (Mohena Singh) chemistry is also great. So there are two love stories running parallelly in the show," he says