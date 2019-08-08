Groom swap drama; Karan forcibly marries Preeta in Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of ZEE TV's show Kundali Bhagya will showcase a major turning point.



It was earlier seen that Preeta refuses to marry Karan.



Karan thus injures Prithvi and does not let him reach the marriage mandap.



Karan wants to marry Preeta by hook or by crook to exact his revenge.



Karan thus locks Prithvi in a room. Then, with Sameer’s help, he gets dressed just like Prithvi.



Wearing a sehra on his face, he gets ready to marry Preeta.



It will be interesting to see whether Preeta learns about this before the marriage.