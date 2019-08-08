News

Groom swap drama; Karan forcibly marries Preeta in Kundali Bhagya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Aug 2019 10:00 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of ZEE TV's show Kundali Bhagya will showcase a major turning point.

It was earlier seen that Preeta refuses to marry Karan.

Karan thus injures Prithvi and does not let him reach the marriage mandap.

Karan wants to marry Preeta by hook or by crook to exact his revenge.

Karan thus locks Prithvi in a room. Then, with Sameer’s help, he gets dressed just like Prithvi.

Wearing a sehra on his face, he gets ready to marry Preeta.

It will be interesting to see whether Preeta learns about this before the marriage.

Tags > Kundali Bhagya, Preeta, Rishabh, Sherlin, ongoing track of Kundali Bhagya, Rishabh and Sherlin married, Kundali Bhagya Storyline, Kundali Bhagya Spoiler Alert, Kundali Bhagya Written Updates, Zee TV, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shradha Arya, Manit Joura, TellyChakkar, Spoiler Alert,

