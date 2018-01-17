Growing from nothing to 1M is a huge jump: Surbhi Chandna

Social media is on fire these days as our tinsel town stars are hitting the 1 Million mark with the enormous love and exceptional fan following.

The television celebrities, even though are caught up with hectic work schedules, make it a point to share their ups and downs with their fans and in return fans shower them with love and admiration.

The delightful Surbhi Chandna who is doing a fabulous job at playing the role of Annika in Star Plus’ Ishaqbaaaz is elated with joy on achieving this landmark following. The happiness of the actress knows no bound. Are you wondering what the reason could be?

The lovely lady has entered into the millionaires club on Instagram and her glee is beyond words.

Surbhi took to her Instagram stories and shared her excitement on getting a Blue Tick on her official profile on being a part of the social media millionaire club.

TellyChakkar got in contact with this endearing diva. “I would thank my fans as growing from nothing to a 1 Million family, in just a year is a huge jump. The love has come easy to me from my fans and I am happy that they have showered me with their love,” says Surbhi Chandna.

TellyChakkar would just like to congratulate Surbhi on entering the 1M club and to the fans, keep the love flowing.