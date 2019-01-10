Guddan actress Kanika Mann reacts on being compared to Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI: The gorgeous Kanika Mann, who is currently seen playing the lead in Zee TV’s Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, is climbing the ladder of success by playing the lead role in the show.



Before bagging this show, Kanika has done prominent work as a model in the Punjabi music industry. She started her career as a model with Sharry Maan’s song Roohafza (2015) and later made her acting debut in 2018 film Daana Paani. She became popular for the superhit song Viah by Maninder Buttar.



Kanika is compared to Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt because of their similar looks.



We asked Kanika how she feels when people compare her with Alia, and she replied, ‘A lot of people have told me that my eyes and other features match with hers. Initially, I used to not like it when I was compared to Alia, as we both belong to the same industry, and two people with the same looks will be a negative for me. I used to not take it a compliment, as I thought I would not be noticed and would be sidelined. But now I have started to take it as a compliment, as she is a very talented actress.’



Fair enough, Kanika!