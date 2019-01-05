News

Guddan and Akshat's 'LOVE STORY' takes off in Zee TV's Guddan!

05 Jan 2019

MUMBAI: Zee TV show Guddan is full of interesting twists and turns. While things have been hanky dory in the life of the female protagonist, Guddan looks like her life is in for a sea change.

Guddan and Akshat have unknowingly started growing fond of each other. However, due to unfavorable circumstances, Guddan has decided to leave Akshat and the house. However,  the episodes ahead will bring some lighter moments where the two will be seen feeling closer and developing feelings for each other all the more in a dance sequence!

 A source informs, " The show will bring in a lighter moment where Guddan and Akshat will be seen performing on Bollywood numbers, Aankh Maare and Ek Din Teri. It will be a visual delight to see love blossoming between Guddan and Akshat."

