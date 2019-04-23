News

Guddan and Durga’s dance-off in Zee TV’s Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega (Shoonya Square) has managed to keep viewers glued to their TV screens with its interesting plot and twists.

Soon, there is a function in Jindal house, and viewers can look forward to a dance competition in this sequence. Guddan (Kanika Mann) and Durga Shweta Mahadik will battle it out in the dance face-off. 

We have heard that Guddan and Durga will dance on popular Bollywood songs like Deewani Mastani, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Dola Re, Sheesha Ho Ya Dil Ho, and Dance Pe Chance Mar Le.

The dance-off will take place in order to impress Dadi Bua.

Let’s wait and watch who manages to win Dadi Bua’s heart!
