Guddan lead Kanika Mann appears for LLM exams

MUMBAI: Along with being a great actress, Kanika Mann is also a brilliant student!

Yes, Kanika, who is playing the lead in Zee TV’s Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, is appearing for her exams.

In today’s time, when actors gain name and fame, education takes a backseat. However, Kanika who is an LLB graduate, is now appearing for her LLM (Master of Law) exams.

Our sources inform us that she is currently juggling between her studies and shoots. The actress is spending sleepless nights to fare well in her examinations.

We tried reaching out her, but she remained unavailable for a comment.

We wish Kanika good luck. May she pass with flying colours!