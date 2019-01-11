News

Guddan to participate in khichdi-making competition to earn money

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Jan 2019 05:50 PM

MUMBAI: Zee TV's Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, produced by Ved Raj, has managed to keep viewers hooked with its twist and turns.

The makers are now planning an interesting plot in the upcoming episode to keep the viewers glued to the show.

Akshat Jindal (Nishant Malkani) asks his money back from Guddan (Kanika Mann). This hurts Guddan, and she decides to re-pay the amount to AJ by hook or by crook.

She later learns about a khichdi-making competition. Whoever wins the challenge will earn the prize money of one lakh.

Guddan decides to participate in the competition and try her best to win it.

Will Guddan emerge as the winner?

Tags > Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Ved Raj, Zee TV, Nishant Malkani, Kanika Mann, TellyChakkar,

