Guddan’s masterstroke to defeat Antara’s pregnancy in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jul 2019 07:42 PM

MUMBAI: Antara’s dirty games are taking a toll on Akshat and Guddan’s relationship in Zee TV's popular show, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega.

The entire family is shocked when the doctor reveals Antara’s pregnancy.

The Jindal family's respect is at stake as Antara urges Akshat to marry her. She claims that he is the father of the child.

However, Guddan will soon expose Antara’s evil identity to everyone.

Antara seems to have her pregnancy and is blackmailing the Jindals to get her married to Akshat.

The upcoming track promises to be exciting.

Guddan soon confronts Antara about her lie and challenges that she will expose her, as she has a master plan in mind.

It will be interesting to see how she defeats Antara.

Remo D'Souza
Roshni Chopra
Shiraz Hussain
Hrithik Roshan
Aditya Redij
Chandni Bhagwanani
Manav Gohil
Sana Khan
Itishree Singh
Manav Gohil
