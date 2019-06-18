Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: AJ accepts Guddan

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Durga and Saraswati inviting Guddan’s friends to party and creating a wedding atmosphere. They decided to leave the youngsters to have fun. Guddan asked AJ too to sit back and spend time with her friends. However, AJ didn’t know about the latest apps on phones. Guddan’s friends decided to have a dance session. AJ avoided dancing with the group. He stopped a friend from falling while dancing.

In the process AJ, himself, ended up falling down. Guddan’s friends made fun of AJ after calling. Guddan got AJ back in and asked him to dance against the best dancers in her group. Going against Guddan’s friend, AJ and Guddan ended up dancing much better, while Guddan’s friends fell down. Guddan scolded her friends for insulting AJ. She asked her friends to leave the house for disrespecting her husband. AJ was proud of Guddan.

However, Saraswati and Durga were upset that their plan was ruined. AJ felt like he was cheating on his deceased wife Antara by falling in love with Guddan. Dadi told him that by loving Guddan, his love for Antara won’t reduce. Durga told Guddan that AJ was doing this out of sympathy for her. Guddan showed Durga that AJ replaced Antara’s portrait with Guddan’s proving that he accepted her as his wife.