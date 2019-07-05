Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: AJ agrees to marry Antara

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Antara challenging Guddan to do whatever she could to be with AJ. Daadi told AJ that he had to marry Antara or else she took AJ’s hands and choked herself. Guddan stopped Daadi and tried to tell her that AJ did nothing wrong. She was about to reveal Antara’s plan to the family.

Antara slit her wrist with a knife and said that she didn’t want to live. She said that she didn’t want to come in between AJ and Guddan’s relationship. AJ got worried for Antara and decided to take her to a hospital. When they got there, AJ was lost in thought thinking about how his one mistake ruined everything. Guddan tried explaining the truth to him. But AJ thought Guddan was just being nice to him when she said she trusted him. AJ refused to listen to Guddan’s explanation and returned to the hospital. Antara woke up but again threatened to hurt herself.

She made Guddan say that she didn’t blame Antara for everything that went wrong. AJ entered the hospital room with a wedding ghungat. He put it on Antara and said he will marry her as a punishment. Guddan tried to stop AJ from doing so. AJ refused to listen to Guddan since he hated himself for sleeping with Antara. Later, Guddan entered her bedroom to found Antara was decorating it for AJ to enter. Guddan put her photo back up on the wall. She told Antara that she would sleep in the room with AJ since Antara was not yet married to him.