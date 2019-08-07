Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Akshat reveals that he still loves Guddan

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Akshat going to Guddan’s father’s house. He hugs Antara and pretends that he is from her side. Bhushan, Kaushalya and Revati get hurt to see that. Akshat keeps on accusing Guddan in front of Antara. Antara in turn does drama of consoling him. After a while, Guddan makes a video call to her father Bhushan. She reveals that she has exposed Antara in front of Akshat. Bhushan gets very relieved and emotional to know that. By that time Akshat comes there. He apologizes to Bhushan for doing the drama. Guddan also tells Bhushan that they need to continue with the drama till they get the property papers back from Antara. Akshat also tells Guddan that he did exactly what she asked to do. But Guddan doesn’t entertain him much and disconnects the call.

Akshat tells Bhushan that a relation of a father and daughter stays long but he also feels guilty of not fulfilling his duties of being a husband. Bhushan boosts his confident and asks him to be strong so that he can win Guddan’s heart again. He also asks for a promise from Akshat of not leaving Guddan alone ever. Akshat also promises to be with Guddan always and not to repeat the same mistake again. On the other hand, Durga shares about her happiness of being helpful to Guddan. She prays for the strong bond between her and her mother-in-law Guddan. Guddan says nothing. Durga then offers a cup of tea to Guddan but Guddan doesn’t react. But as soon as Durga turns, Guddan takes the cup of tea which makes Durga delighted. But Guddan also tells her that once a relation loses trust, cannot be made strong again. By that time Lakshmi informs Guddan that the old person who was about to get married to Guddan has become conscious. All of them go to see him to execute their next plan. Lakshmi opens his mouth but he still keeps on talking about his wedding with Guddan.

Durga and Lakshmi burst him with anger. They ask him not to even think about getting married to Guddan. Guddan threatens him about Antara killing him if she learns about the wedding that didn’t happen. He gets very scared. Guddan releases Ramesh as knows that whatever he did was because of Antara. Further Guddan executes her plan by asking him to keep pretending that he is Guddan’s husband. She also threatens to ruin his image in the city if he fails to execute her plan. After a while, Guddan makes him get ready in his usual dressing. She asks him to have some food. By that time Antara enters the house along with Dadi, Akshat. She asks Guddan to leave from Jindal house as Antara has the ownership of the property now. Dadi also accuses Guddan for marrying an old person for money. She gets very emotional but Guddan doesn’t react on the same. Antara also starts instigating Dadi about Guddan. By the same time, Akshat reveals that he still loves Guddan.

Antara gets shocked to hear that Akshat asks Guddan to stay with them. He pretends that he wants Guddan to suffer the same feeling and get hurt to see him getting married to Antara. He holds Antara’s hands asking her to get married to him. He proposes Antara for marriage. Antara also accepts his proposal pretending to support Akshat. Guddan also agrees to stay back in Jindal house till Akshat gets married to Antara. After a while Guddan is passing through the passage, Antara comes to taunt her about her wedding with Akshat. She also asks for the wedding ring from Guddan saying that the ring was bought with her money. So Antara takes out the ring from Guddan’s hand and puts it her finger to tease Guddan. She also throws the ring put by Akshat earlier. Akshat comes there and takes the ring from the floor to put it to Guddan’s finger but Guddan leaves from there.