Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Angry Rocky kidnaps Angad

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Guddan receiving yet another gift from Angad and this expensive necklace is noticed instantly by AJ again. Guddan manages to somehow brush Angad away without accepting the gift and seeing how hard it is getting for Guddan, AJ decides to do something soon.



Angad meets Durga who tells him about AJ and Guddan’s act. She tells him that Guddan is only pretending to love him. Her divorce with AJ is not real and AJ has not lost his memory either. Angad doesn’t believe her. He thinks Durga is jealous and wants to break up his relationship with Guddan.



To prove her point, Durga laces Guddan’s juice with a sedative. Guddan realizes the juice tastes weird as if someone mixed alcohol in it.



She comes up with an idea to get Angad to drink alcohol and spill the truth. Instead, when she goes to AJ’s room, she is dizzy. She ends up telling the entire plan to Angad. Durga is once again proved right, while Angad is shocked. He goes to his room and begins drinking. Rocky shows up to his room to warn him. He tells Angad what he already knows.



He says that Guddan doesn’t love him, and AJ is using him to get to Durga. Angad gets angry and tries to attack Rocky. Rocky manages to knock Angad unconscious and carries the body away. AJ and Guddan hear noises in Angad’s room and go in to check.



There, they find Angad missing and start getting worried. Rocky calls up Durga and tells her that he has kidnapped Angad. Durga quickly panics and runs to AJ to tell him that Rocky kidnapped Angad to take revenge for everything that had happened in Goa to which AJ says that he remembers it all too well.