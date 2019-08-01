Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Antara asks Guddan to give divorce to Akshat

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Akshat asking Guddan about coming to her father’s place. Guddan gives him a box saying that it has some important material of Akshat. Akshat apologizes to Guddan for the trouble she had in bringing the box and goes inside. Kaushalya also gets angry with Guddan saying that she doesn’t even want to see Guddan’s face. Guddan’s parents also go inside. Antara taunts Guddan for making her plan fail. Guddan tells Antara that she fears about her in-laws. She signs all the property papers in Antara’s name asking Antara to go away from her family. Guddan then leaves from there. Antara wonders for Guddan’s decision but she celebrates the moment. She still determines to ruin Guddan’s life. Meanwhile, Akshat opens the box where he finds all the gifts given by her. He gets reminded of all those moments with Guddan.

He keeps all those things inside the box again. He feels very sad as both of them are apart even after loving each other. On the other hand, Guddan prays to Lord Krishna for her reunite with her family. By that time Antara arrives there. She plays another game by refusing to accept Guddan’s deal of accepting the property papers. She asks Guddan to fulfil her two conditions if Guddan wants her to leave Akshat and her family. Guddan questions Antara for the same but Antara reveals that she doesn’t want Guddan and Akshat to reunite ever. Antara also asks Guddan to get married to someone else if she wants Akshat and his family to be safe. This makes Guddan very furious. Antara still calls the person whom she has chosen for Guddan which is an old age person. Guddan gets shocked to see that. Antara thereby asks Guddan to give divorce to Akshat and start a new life with the old person. Guddan goes stunned to hear that. Antara promises to go away from Akshat and his family if Guddan agrees to marry the old person. Lakshmi also hears the conversation which shocks her.

Guddan doesn’t say a word but Antara threatens her to harm her family. Guddan immediately goes upstairs in her room. Lakshmi goes to console her but Guddan locks herself in the room as she gets devastated with Antara’s condition. Lakshmi tries to make Guddan understand that she is with Guddan. Guddan opens the door after Lakshmi tells her that she will go to the police station and reveal Antara’s reality. But Guddan stops her as she doesn’t want Antara to harm Akshat and his family. Guddan also agrees to do anything for the safety of her family. Lakshmi gets shattered to know that. In the evening, Akshat and Guddan miss each other a lot. Guddan even imagines Akshat in her room. Both of them try to call each other but later drops the idea. After a while Guddan gets a call from Akshat. She asks Guddan whether he is fine but the call gets connected by mistake as Akshat goes to sleep. Guddan still keeps on sharing that she doesn’t have any other option but to listen to Antara for him and his family. Guddan also tells him that she has got the confidence of doing it because of him only.