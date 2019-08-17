Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Antara decides not to let Guddan perform in the dance face-off

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Antara leaving from the living room as she gets irked and jealous to see Guddan and Tanvesh talking over the video call. So Guddan asks him to stop all the drama. Akshat again tries to make her understand that he really loves her and want to win her trust again but Guddan reminds him about him hurting her by not trusting her. She calls all his efforts very stupid. Akshat immediately comes there and takes her in a corner with a Rose. But Guddan gets irritated with all his chip things he does to pacify her. But Akshat knows that she loves him even though she pretends to be angry with him. Meanwhile, Durga shares with Lakshmi about Antara being very dangerous for their plan. Both of them decide to keep watch on Antara to stop her taking any disaster step against Guddan.

Meanwhile, Antara and Saru come towards Guddan’s room. She asks Saru to make sure no one enters Guddan’s room till Antara is inside. Saru gets tensed as she will have to handle the situation outside. On the other hand, Durga and Lakshmi get tensed as they dont see Antara in the house. They keep looking for her in the house. Saru notices them. So she bumps into both of them with some plate of Rangoli to make them engaged in the cleaning task so that Antara can do her work. In the mean time, Antara breaks Guddan’s anklets. She decides not to let Guddan perform in the dance face-off. On the other hand, Saru keeps on trying to stop Durga and Lakshmi. Durga scolds Saru for being shameless and leave from there. Saru prays for Antara coming out of the house before Lakshmi and Durga enter Guddan’s room. Durga and Lakshmi move towards the room when a servant comes there asking for flowers to be kept. Durga asks him to keep it somewhere. By that time Antara comes out from the room. Immediately Durga and Lakshmi enter the room but they find everything normal. But Durga identifies the smell of Antara’s perfume.

By that time Guddan enters the room. She learns that Antara must be having a master plan against her. Meanwhile, Antara reveals the plan that she has in her mind. On the other hand, Durga, Guddan and Lakshmi start finding out what Antara has planned. Durga finds the anklets which Antara has broken. But Antara actually wants all of them to get distracted so that Guddan will be trapped in her plan. After some time, Guddan gets ready for the dance face off. But she still looks worried. Dadi enters the room. She wishes Guddan good luck and she believes that Guddan will defeat Antara which will solve all the issues.Guddan learns that Antara must be having some other plan to defeat her. In the living hall, everyone gets ready and gather for the Sangeet. Antara and Akshat come downstairs as a would be bride and groom. By that time Akshat gets a call from the restaurant. He leaves from the house giving the reason of some important work which is his plan only. But Antara feels better as she can focus on Mr. Honda. In a while, Akshat enters the house as Tanvesh.

He keeps on praising Guddan in front of Antara calling her as a star. Antara tries to avoid it but Tanvesh keeps on pretending that he is being very restless to meet Guddan. When Guddan comes downstairs, Akshat goes flat as Guddan looks too stunning. He again starts flirting with Guddan. Antara gets very furious with that. Saru again tells Antara to defeat Guddan at any cost else Guddan will mingle with Tanvesh. Saru asks Antara about her plan. Antara reveals that she had actually made Guddan’s blouse lose which will get more lose while Guddan will start dancing which will make her embarrass. Saru gets shocked and tensed with that. She tries to stop Antara from making Guddan embarrassing Guddan in front of all but Antara doesn’t listen to her as she just want Guddan’s life to be ruined. Guddan becomes suspicious as she sees Antara very happy. She cannot guess Antara’s main plan.