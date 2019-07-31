Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Antara threatens Guddan and Bhushan

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Guddan handing Durga a stack of money as compensation for her idea to keep AJ and dadi safe at her father’s house. She doesn’t want to be under any obligation because of this in future. Durga refuses to accept the money and instead asks Guddan to just accept her as her daughter-in-law. She tries to convince Guddan that she has changed with time. Guddan refuses to accept her at any cost as she too had changed overtime. Durga regrets not exposing Antara earlier, she feels hollow even though she got the money she always wanted. Meanwhile, Antara, AJ and dadi are at Bhushan’s house. Looking at Guddan's father's house, Antara comments that it was obvious for Guddan to develop greed since she belongs to such a poor household. Guddan’s mother and sister are ashamed of Guddan’s actions so they agree with Antara. Guddan’s mother offers Antara some soup and asks her to take special care of herself. Bhushan decides which room everyone will occupy since his house is small and doesn’t have much space. Suddenly, Antara gets a call from Saraswati. She tells Antara that she has some important news to give her.

Bhushan assures Guddan that everything is fine via video call. AJ comes and talks to Bhushan and spills his heart out. Guddan on the other side is hearing everything via the video call. AJ says that he still loves Guddan but she has changed a lot. Next morning, Antara brings Bhushan some orange juice. Bhushan takes a sip of it and spits it out as the juice was hot. Antara reveals that even she decided to put up a drama just like Bhushan and her daughter were. She tells Bhushan that she knows about all of their plans. Saraswati, her favourite daughter-in-law had informed her about everything. She intimidates Bhushan by asking how he is going to save himself. Bhushan picks up his phone to call Guddan but Antara snatches the phone to make the call herself.

She threatens Guddan and Bhushan by tearing her sleeves that she can make false allegations on Bhushan. Guddan is baffled by this and asks her not to play these games with her family. But Antara begins to call out to Akshat and dadi pretending to cry. AJ and dadi are shocked to see Antara’s clothes torn. Bhushan quickly covers her up with a shawl and makes up an excuse. He says that a lizard fell on Antara and in that frenzy her sleeve got stuck on a nail. Bhushan then changes the course of the conversation and asks AJ and dadi to join him for breakfast. He resumes the call with Guddan and asks her to help him out with Antara. She assures him that she will soon do something. Guddan gets furious and shows up at her father’s house with a box. Bhushan pretends to be still angry with her. AJ questions Guddan about why is she still troubling her father.