Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Dadi and Lakshmi saved by Guddan

The episode begins with Parv giving Guddan 10 minutes to save her family. She has to get Daadi out of a room with poisonous gas, save Lakshmi from drowning, and protect AJ from poisonous snakes. Parv tells her that in 10 minutes she will only be able to save any 2 people in 10 minutes.

Parv continues with the wedding while Guddan picks Daadi to save first. Guddan finds the room to Daadi’s room locked. Noticing a key nearby she tries to open the lock but can’t find the key. Revathi resists Parv marrying her. Angad and Saraswati both try to stop Parv.



Finally Guddan picks the right key and opens the door. She covers her mouth and nose with a cloth to block out the poisonous gases. the rest of the Jindal family notice this and distract Parv from keeping an eye on Guddan. Meanwhile, Guddan unties Durga and gets her out of the room.



Guddan then goes to Lakshmi’s room. She finds Lakshmi tied up in a tank full of water which is slowly filling up. Guddan breaks the pipe sending water to the tank. She unties Lakshmi and removes her out of the tank. Angad Durga and Saraswati come up with a plan to break free from their ropes.



Parv notices Guddan has already saved 2 people. He asks the pandit to complete the wedding before Guddan reaches. Guddan breaks down AJ’s door and she finds a poisonous snake in his lap ready to to bite AJ.