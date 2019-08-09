Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Dadi believes AJ and Guddan will execute the plan well

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Guddan hugging Dadi and resolving everything between them. AJ tells Dadi that they will have to continue the drama with Antara to get their property back. Guddan tells Dadi that Antara’s greed will destroy her. Dadi trusts AJ and Guddan to execute the plan well and teach Antara a lesson. A hidden camera is shown that seems to have recorded all of this. Next morning, Saraswati and Antara have a headache and suspect that someone might have given them sleeping pills since everybody else in the house seems calm. To check what happened last night Antara goes to pick up the camera. Durga and Lakshmi get worried seeing that Antara had kept a hidden camera to spy on everybody.

Durga and Lakshmi inform Guddan about the hidden camera. She thinks about an idea to stop Antara from viewing the footage. As Antara is about to play the video from yesterday, Guddan barges into her room with holy smoke to distract her. She drives Antara away for a while and tries to log into her laptop to delete the video but fails. Antara comes back and throws Guddan out of her room. As she is about to play the video she hears the sound of drums coming from the living room. She takes the pen drive and goes to check what’s happening. Guddan knew that AJ would come at the right time to trap Antara. Everybody gathers to see who’s here. It seems like AJ’s best friend Tanvesh is here. In reality, AJ has disguised himself as Tanvesh as a part of their plan.

He pretends to be Tanvesh Honda and flirts with Antara. He also gifts her diamond rings claiming they cost five crore rupees. Everybody brags about how rich Tanvesh is, to tempt Antara with all his money. He meets everybody and when he finally gets to Guddan he asks them who she is. Antara tries to insult Guddan by calling her the maid of this house but AJ compliments Guddan’s beauty to deflect Antara’s insulting remark. He asks where Akshat is. Antara tells him that he has gone out for an important meeting. Tanvesh decides to wait until he gets back. Later, Guddan argues with Akshat about his overacting. He tells her that he was playing the character exactly how she had told him to. Guddan asks him to stay in his character and not react to Antara’s comments like Akshat. She might get suspicious and their plan would fail. He tells her that he was just trying to defend her. Guddan says that Antara has said a lot of similar things to her in the past but he never stood up for him. Guddan tells her that there is no way they can reconcile their relationship and that they only are together until they expose Antara.