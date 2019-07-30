Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Durga begs Guddan to stop AJ from leaving the house

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Akshat talking to his mother. He tells her that even though he loves Guddan, it’s time to put aside what the heart wants and make logical decisions. Meanwhile, Guddan is crying remembering what Akshat said to her about trusting her.



Guddan then confronts Antara about everything she did from accusing her of killing a child who never existed to making her mother-in-law raise her hand at her. She makes her realise that all her efforts were a waste because what Antara always tried to acquire is now owned by Guddan. Antara very cunningly replies to Guddan that even though she might be the owner of everything right now, she ultimately has been proved as a killer in front of her family who is now standing with Antara instead. She makes Guddan realise that she is now left alone. Guddan tells her that she might’ve succeeded with the help of lies this time, but one day it is certain that her lies will be exposed and her family will be back in her support. But Antara is very confident that no matter what she will be the one to win this battle.



Later, Durga begs Guddan to stop AJ from leaving the house. She believes that only Guddan can save AJ and dadi from Antara’s evil intentions. As AJ and dadi begin to leave the house, Guddan’s father Bhushan arrives. He insults Guddan for her actions and says that he is ashamed to even call her his daughter. Bhushan apologizes to AJ for his past behaviour. He requests AJ to come to stay with his family in order to repent for the crime his daughter has committed and also because AJ always treated him as a father. Bhushan also apologizes to Antara and asks her to join AJ in staying at his house. Antara thinks to herself about how this turned out to be a bonus as now Guddan has also lost the trust of her father along with losing the trust of her in-laws.



But in reality, Guddan was the one who had planned her father requesting AJ to stay with him. She made her father do this dramatic act of breaking all relations with her so that others don’t suspect her plan. Guddan thinks about all this and reminisces all the beautiful moments she had with AJ as she sits in loneliness and sobs. Bhushan enters her room and tells her how bad he feels for saying all dreadful things to her. He appreciates her concern about others even at such a critical time. He feels sorry that even after such a long time AJ is unable to see the goodness in Guddan. He hugs her and tells her that she can make everything possible. He tells her that truth can never be defeated. Guddan is filled with courage and feels determined as she has both her parents’ blessings with her. She writes down on a piece of paper that she will unite her family and puts it up on the board next to her mother’s photo.