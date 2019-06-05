News

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Guddan blames Akshat for Revti's disaster

05 Jun 2019

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Zee TV's popular daily soap, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, is gearing up for new twist and drama.    

Guddan and Akshat have found that Parv has kidnapped Revti to force her for marriage.

Guddan is shattered as she always knew Parv's intentions but still failed to save her sister Revti.

She is all lost as she couldn't reach Revti and here she blames Akshat for what all is happening.

Guddan was supporting Angad and Revti's alliance but Akshat stood up against it, and now Parv takes advantage of the situation. Guddan tells Akshat that if anything happens to her sister Revti then he will be responsible for it.

