Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Guddan decides to teach a lesson to Antara in her own style

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Saru asking Antara for the reason of not taking any action against Guddan. She tells Antara to leave Tanvesh’s topic as Guddan is doing as she said but Antara gets furious and slaps Saru. She is very much disappointed as she wants to ruin Guddan’s life which is her main motive which is not accomplished. By that time they hear Guddan’s voice as she pretends that she is talking to Tanvesh. Guddan keeps on showing up that she is flirting with Tanvesh Honda. Antara and Saru overhear the conversation which makes Antara even more furious. Antara then decides to make such a performance in her Sangeet which will impress Tanvesh Honda and he will gift her anything that she wants. Guddan overhears the conversation between Antara and Saru. She becomes happy as Antara is getting trapped in her plan.



Guddan decides to teach a lesson to Antara in her own style. In the evening, Guddan tries doing practice of a performance. But she finds it difficult.But still determines to do it. She remembers the confidence that Akshat always used to give her but then gets angry with herself for still thinking about Akshat. While she again starts practising with full confidence, a bowl of glass gets broken but Guddan doesn’t notice it. She continues dancing. Akshat comes there. He sees the glass pieces on the floor. He gets tensed and goes to hold Guddan to save her from getting hurt with the glass. But Guddan gets angry with him for again coming to help her when she doesn’t want. Akshat tries to tell her that he tried to save her from getting hurt but Guddan doesn’t listen to him. She tells him that he has lost the right to scold her as a husband. She determines to defeat Antara in the dance for Sangeet as then only Antara will start taking interest in Tanvesh. Akshat gets hurt but he plays a song and makes her dance with him. Guddan realizes the feeling of being close to Akshat.



But she keeps on pushing him away from her. Meanwhile, Antara keeps on looking for Akshat. Antara keeps on searching for Akshat. Akshat tells Guddan that he can see the love for him in her eyes even though she pretends of hating him. Guddan tells her that she was just doing a practise for the dance performance and asks him to leave from there. By that time Antara sees them together. She gets very furious. Guddan and Akshat pretend of being upset with each other. Guddan tells Akshat that she is performing in the function for Tanvesh Honda. Akshat asks Guddan to stay away from his best friend Tanvesh but Guddan again pretends that his best friend has got impressed with her. Antara observes them. Guddan keeps on telling Antara about how Tanvesh is smarter and good looking than Akshat. She also tells Antara that no one can stop Guddan from getting mingle with Tanvesh. But Antara still tells Guddan that she cannot see Guddan happy and demands for Mr. Honda. Guddan gets happy as her plan works as expected. So Guddan decides to make Antara crazy for Tanvesh. She also determines to do the same by defeating Antara in the competition.







Next day morning, Antara comes downstairs. She sees the decoration being done for her Sangeet but she has Tanvesh on her mind. By that time she sees Guddan and Tanvesh flirting with each other on the video call. Antara gets very furious with that. She decides to remove Guddan from her way to be in Tanvesh’s good books.