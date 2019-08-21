Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Guddan makes Antara realize what fear is

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Akshat asking Guddan about the reason of stopping her from punishing Antara for making Guddan embarace in front of everyone. Guddan tells him that with that their plan might have got fail. But Akshat feels that Guddan’s dignity is more important than his property. Guddan tells him that he needs to control his anger but they need to continue with the plan. She also thanks him for saving her from being embarrace but asks him to leave from her room. Akshat apologizes to Guddan for breaking her trust. But Guddan still tells him that she doesn’t need him to have trust in her now. Akshat gets hurt with that.

Guddan determines to teach a lesson to Antara so that she will not even think of playing with any lady’s dignity in future. Meanwhile, Saru is tensed as she fears that Antara will kill her if she learns that she had revealed the plan to Lakshmi. By that time Durga enters the room with a vase in her hand. She blames Saru for supporting Antara in such vicious plan against Guddan and hitting Lakshmi. The moment Durga is about to hit Saru, Lakshmi stops her. She tells Durga that Saru has becomes totally insane due to Antara. Durga threatens Saru that Guddan will take revenge on Antara and Saru very soon. She also calls Saru as a ‘goat’ which is used by Antara. On the other hand, Antara is seen running on the road as a car follows her in speed. Antara gets very scared as Guddan drives the car as she intends to hit Antara with the car. Antara keeps on running away from the car. But after a while, Guddan turns the car and presses the breaks just before Antara’s body. Antara gets very afraid.

Guddan makes Antara realize what fear is. She also asks Antara not to play with her or any other lady’s dignity in future. Also Guddan reminds that Antara should not underestimate her, else threatens to kill Antara next time. In the night, Antara gets very restless and angry as Guddan tries to hit her with the car. She wonders about the strength that Guddan has even after losing everything right from money, family and Akshat. She gets reminded of Guddan’s support which is Tanvesh Honda. She decides to make Honda on her side. Antara remembers the announcement of Honda about fulfilling all the wishes of the winner of the dance face off. On the other hand, Akshat keeps on brooding about the incidence happened with Guddan. He gets very furious with Antara and decides to punish her. By that time Antara listens to that. Akshat aka Tanvesh handles the situation by telling Antara that he intends to punish the tailor who had stitched Guddan’s blouse. While Tanvesh is about to leave the house, Antara reminds him about the announcement he had made for the winner of the dance face-off.

Antara asks for a business deal with Tanvesh asking for some partnership. She also hand overs the property papers to Tanvesh. Tanvesh aka Akshat immediately agrees for the same as he gets the property papers. He shows the papers to Guddan. Everyone along with Guddan gets very happy to know that Antara has offered him a partnership deal along with the property details. Akshat decides to prepare some legal contract document with which he can get the property transfer papers signed from Antara. Dadi appreciates Guddan for tolerance and patience for the family. Guddan also expresses gratitude towards Lakshmi for informing Akshat about Antara’s plan. While they are talking to each other, they hear some sound of something falling on the floor. It is Saru who overhears their conversation. Akshat opens the door. Everyone gets shocked to see Saru outside the room. Saru learns that Akshat and Tanvesh are one and the same person. She tells all that she will inform Antara about it. Saru locks them all in the room and goes to reveal the truth to Antara.

Guddan, Akshat and everyone get tensed. They want to stop Saru at any cost. Akshat manages to open the door by hitting it.Saru keeps on running towards Antara’s room. But before she knocks on Antara’s room, Durga and Lakshmi hold her. Antara hears some humming sound outside her room. But before she opens the curtains, Akshat makes Saru unconscious with chloroform. Antara opens the door. She finds Guddan outside her room. Guddan asks Antara to stay away from Honda. Antara tells her that she wants to ruin Guddan’s life. But Guddan promises Antara to cancel her deal with Honda. Antara is still very over confident. She also threatens to kill Guddan if she tries to be an obstacle between her deal with Honda. Guddan is happy as Antara is very keen on signing the deal which will give back the property to Akshat. After some time, Saru is seen getting back to consciousness as Guddan and Dadi lock her in a room. Saru gets shocked to see Guddan and Dadi staring at her in the unknown place. She threatens Guddan to leave her else she will tell the truth to Antara. Guddan asks Saru to support her. But Saru refuses to do so. Dadi tells Guddan that they need to adopt another way of making Saru on their side. Saru gets scared. Guddan tells Saru that she is going to keep Saru in the same room till her plan works.