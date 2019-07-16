Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Guddan sees Aatra adding poison to the food

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Guddan wearing her earring and getting ready. AJ texts I am waiting for you outside. See you soon. Antra boils milk. Dadi comes and says you could have burned your hands. She says life gave me enough burns. Antra says ma are you mad at me for that night? Dadi says you are my daughter. How can I be mad at you. Antra says can I cook for AJ and everyone before I leave? Dadi says you have right on this house Guddan took your place but you still are part of this house. You can do what you want.

Antra asks Durga did you do what I asked? Durga says are you sure? She says yes I am sure. I will ruin their love story. If nothing is left, how would she take my place. Guddan comes to the decorated balcony. AJ says you have become my weakness. I am so scared to lose you.

AJ reads you taught me how to fought. You are my strength. Guddan reads hi other note, you always read my heart. You always know what’s in my heart. Your wiseness is my strength. Guddan says I know the drama you do to pretend to be strict. But I have seen the innocent kid in you. Guddan reads, I love it when you get mad. AJ reads, you alwasy fix my mood. I love it. Guddan reads, your niceness makes me love you. I really like you. AJ reads, I really like you too AJ. They both smile. They both come in room. Lights turn on and it says I love you. AJ takes off the curtain and reads I love you written. AJ comes to Guddan. Guddan hugs him.

AJ and Guddan come downstairs. Everyone smiles. Laxmi hugs Guddan. Antra says I made the food for everyone. First time I cooked for you all. Guddan says first and last time. Antra says I made kheer that AJ loves too. Guddan says let me help Antra. Guddan comes to kitchen and sees Aatra adding poison to the food. Antra says this would be the last time. They will all die with my right. Antra doesn’t know Guddan is standing behind.

Antra serves the kheer to everyone. Guddan says you made such good kheer. You must be very tired. Let me serve everyone. Come you eat too. Antra says let me get pickle. Guddan says let me help her find it. Guddan says to Antra you can’t fool me again. I know how you are. I can’t trust you again. You tried well but some people never learn. I saw you and saw what you mixed in the kheer. There was nothing in the bottle. Then I tasted it. You thought I would create drama and come off as a liar. Antra says you are not as smart. You were seeing me and I was seeing you. You couldn’t see the bowl that had the poison. It is in AJ’s hand. Guddan says you are lying. Antra says if AJ couldn’t be mine, he won’t be yours. I will destroy everything. Guddan runs and stops AJ from eating the kheer. AJ says what happened? Guddan says it is poisoned. She wants to kill you. Antra says how can you say that? You know AJ I can never harm you. Everyone had kheer. Guddan says you said you mixed poison in it. Aatra says okay Guddan is right. I mixed poison, let me eat it. She eats it. Antra fains. AJ says Antra.. Guddan says call the doctor.