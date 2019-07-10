News

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Guddan shows the door to Antara

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jul 2019 11:35 AM

MUMBAI: As seen, Guddan and Durga team up to expose the real face of Antara. She stabs Durga with a knife and tries to kill her almost.

Guddan gets scared and informs everyone in the family. Akshat and rest of the members of the family get shattered to know that Antara killed Durga.

On the other hand, Guddan calls Parv who gives a tight slap to Antara for trying to create misunderstandings between Akshat and Guddan who love each other a lot.

Guddan also asks Antara to go away from their life forever. 

Tags > Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Zee TV, Guddan in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Akshat in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Antara in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Update, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Written Update, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Full Episode, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Karisma Kapoors grooves with Judge Bosco Martis...

Karisma Kapoors grooves with Judge Bosco Martis on Dance India Dance sets
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Sehban Azim
Sehban Azim
Tulip Joshi
Tulip Joshi
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Pooja Mishra
Pooja Mishra
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Payal Ghosh
Payal Ghosh
John Abraham
John Abraham
Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami

past seven days