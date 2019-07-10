Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Guddan shows the door to Antara

MUMBAI: As seen, Guddan and Durga team up to expose the real face of Antara. She stabs Durga with a knife and tries to kill her almost.

Guddan gets scared and informs everyone in the family. Akshat and rest of the members of the family get shattered to know that Antara killed Durga.

On the other hand, Guddan calls Parv who gives a tight slap to Antara for trying to create misunderstandings between Akshat and Guddan who love each other a lot.

Guddan also asks Antara to go away from their life forever.