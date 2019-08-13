Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Lakshmi informs Guddan about Antara’s evil intentions

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Guddan looking for Akshat in his room. She knocks on the door of the bathroom. She also calls him but she doesn’t get any reply. So she enters the bathroom where she feels awkward to see Akshat in bath suit. She turns back but slips a bit. Akshat holds her in his arms. Akshat tells her that she is excited to be with him and also romantic. But Guddan avoids the same and pretends that she is not at all excited. But Akshat still keeps on flirting with her. Guddan gets very upset with Akshat as because of his mistake and over acting, Antara has gone to meet Tanvesh in the hotel. She asks Akshat to fix the issue which has occurred due to his stupidity. On the other hand, Antara and Saru reach to the hotel to meet Tanvesh Honda. But the receptionist stops her saying that Tanvesh doesn’t want anyone to disturb him.

But Antara manages to get the room number without informing Akshat aka Tanvesh. While Antara and Saru move towards Tanvesh’s room, Akshat in Tanvesh’s attire along with Guddan reach there. They get tensed as they see Antara going towards his room. But no one opens the door so Antara becomes suspicious about Akshat and Tanvesh being the same. By that time Akshat handles the situation by flirting with Antara as Tanvesh. He pretends that he had gone for shopping. He again tries to make Antara remind of his huge property and company turnover. Antara shows up the shoes that she had seen in Akshat’s feet. But Akshat aka Tanvesh tells her that the shoes belong to Akshat only. Antara wonders about it. Tanvesh aka Akshat convinces her to believe that he has asked Akshat to change his style and choice of clothes and shoes for Antara. Tanvesh also shows her the same shopping he has done for his best friend Akshat. Akshat aka Tanvesh again starts flirting with Antara to divert her from thinking about him and Akshat being the same. Akshat in addition hands over the keys of his car Ferrari to Antara which makes Antara greedier.

After Antara leaves from there, Akshat again changes his clothes to be Akshat. Guddan gets restless as he doesn’t come there. But in the next moment, Akshat arrives there. He asks Guddan to be rest assure. But Guddan still blames him for overacting which created the issue. While both of them are talking to each other, Akshat sees Antara and Saru coming that way. He hides behind a curtain along with Guddan. He asks her to follow as he says. Antara and Saru are passing from there. Antara gets upset with Saru as Saru steals some soaps and sanitizers from the wash room of the hotel showing her cheapness. Akshat goes close to Guddan in order to hide himself and Guddan but it pretends that a couple doing some romance. Saru and Antara notice them but cannot recognize Akshat and Guddan. After Antara leaves from there, Guddan gets angry with Akshat for his way of hiding as he came closer to her. Akshat still keeps on flirting with her making her annoyed.

Meanwhile, Antara and Saru reach home. Saru feels very excited as they travel in Tanvesh’s Ferrari. Lakshmi is sitting at the chair near dining table. Saru asks Antara about why she needs a Ferrari when she has the ownership of entire Jindal family. Antara sees Lakshmi sitting in front of her so she purposely tells Saru that she can take the car for herself. Saru gets delighted to hear that. Saru tries to convince Lakshmi to be on Antara’s side but Lakshmi gives her a tough look and goes inside the kitchen. Saru tells Antara about Tanvesh being too interested in Antara as he keeps on flirting with her and gives her expensive gifts. Antara admits that she likes Tanvesh too. Lakshmi overhears the conversation and gets delighted to know that as Guddan’s plan works. But Antara still Antara tells Saru that she will get married to Akshat only as she wants to ruin Guddan’s life. Lakshmi gets tensed to hear that. She also intends to use Tanvesh for his property.

After a while, Lakshmi informs Guddan about Antara’s evil intentions. Guddan and everyone gets very tensed. Guddan gets too furious with Akshat for his overacting as her plan fails. Guddan feels guilty for transferring the ownership of property to Antara. But Akshat asks her not to blame herself as if she would have not done it, they all would have not been able to see Antara’s real face. Akshat decides to change the approach of the character of Tanvesh. Guddan doesn’t find the plan worth but Dadi and Lakshmi support Akshat. Unwillingly Guddan agrees for the plan. Akshat decides to execute the plan and also try pacifying Guddan again.Dadi appreciates Akshat and prays to Lord Krishna for the success of his plan. Will Antara come to know about it? Stay tuned to find out.