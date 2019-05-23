News

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Parv forces Revti to marry him; new trouble for Guddan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 May 2019 12:40 PM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Zee TV's popular daily soap, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, is up for high voltage drama.

Guddan's trouble due to Shanti Bua is increasing and things are getting complicated for her.

Now a new drama unfolds as Parv creates new trouble. Parv wants to get married to Revti.

Parv forces Revti to get married to him. He wants to get Jindal family's property and wants Revti for it.

He sets the mandap and forces Revti to marry him, and because of this, Guddan is in big trouble.

Guddan knows that Parv is not right, and thus, she tries to stop the wedding, but fails.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Zee TV, daily soap, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Guddan, Shanti Bua, Tellychakkar.,

