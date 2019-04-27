Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Shantani gives Guddan a challenge

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Durga saying what you did is stupidity. Why did you have to tell her? She won't leave this house if you can’t take her challenge. Guddan says what she says is wrong. Dadi says but we can’t go against her. Laxmi says you did right. She is very angry, but she doesn’t consider DILs humans. Guddan says Dadi do you trust me? She says yes. Guddan says we are friends first and we are right.



Durga says to Shantani I was always with you. I wanted to tell you everything. Dadi stopped me. Guddan has ruined all rules of this house. But you are back, so I have hope now. Shantani says someone has senses in this house. I will fix her mindset.



Guddan says Dadi I need your help. I can prove her that we can run a house by being nice to each other too. Laxmi and Dadi hold her hand.

AJ says all restaurants are closed tomorrow due to boycott. Guddan says then sit at home in peace. Dadi says he makes food for 500 orphan kids on this date. Guddan says I am here for you. You don’t have to worry. Shantani says you should prove yourself, and one team would do things my way. My team is Durga. Let’s see whose strategy wins. AJ says this is right.



Guddan comes to room in anger. She says you said this is right? He says I want you to prove yourself. Guddan says you put your trust in me. I will do it.

Guddan and Laxmi start cooking. Revati comes and surprises Gudan with a cake.



Shantani says we will start at 8. Durga and Saru will work the way I command. Guddan says you don't have to worry. Cook with ease. Laxmi cooks. Laxmi says I will win this competition.