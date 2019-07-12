Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Vikram slaps Antra and supports Guddan

MUMBAI: Guddan does pooja. Everyone comes downstairs. Guddan says in heart I have God with me Antra.



Antra’s brother comes. Antra hugs him and says bhai. He says I am sorry for all the mistakes I did. It was only for my sister but now I know she is well and protected. AJ says I understand. Dadi says we cant forgive him. AJ says he did it our of his sister’s love. Vikram says may I talk to my sister? AJ says of course.



Antra says to Vikram I am so happy. I will do my rakhi today. She does his arti. Vikram takes the arti from her and throws it away. Antra says what did you do. Guddan comes in too. Antra says we met after years.. Vikram slaps him. He says only my sister had this right. You aren’t my sister anymore. Guddan told me everything. You are destruction

and I am here to save you and every one by exposing you. I am with Guddan in this battle. You are the wrong one. Antra says you took her side and slapped me after all these years? No one trusts her in this house even. She has provoked you. Vikram says I know the truth. You stooped so low. Antra says she poisoned your heart. He says I am not a kid. He says I have all proofs against you. You weren’t in any hospital. You came to Indor last month and I have a statement of the doctor too. He says my sister was so innocent and you have become such a devil. You should learn from my mistakes. He says Guddan this drive has proofs against Antra’s sins. You can punish her the way you would like.



Guddan says I can expose you right now Antra but I am not stone hearted like you. I would give you one more chance to repent. You would tell everyone it wasn’t AJ’s mistake. You would go and tell everyone you don’t wanna marry aJ and then you would go away from this family. I am doing this for my family so their trust is broken. You won’t be able to take their anguish. You have only half an hour. Guddan leaves.



Guddan says thanks to Vikram. He says I know how difficult it would have been for you. You waited for your sister for years. She came back and you had to.. I am sorry. He says I lost a sister in her and found one in you. I will put her in jail like any other culprit.

Durga says to Antra this Guddan has ruined your plan. She gave you only one option. Why did I get involved in all this. Antra says shut up. Just one problem and you’re talking about running away. I am not here to run away. Durga says if you don’t tell AJ Vikram and Guddan would. We don’t have another option.



Vikram says to Guddan I don’t think Antra would do it. We have to tell everyone. guddan says I think you’re right. We can’t give her more times. there are only five minutes left. We have to tell everyone.



Guddan calls everyone in hall. Guddan says I want to tell you all something about Antra. Antra says let me say it. I can’t marry you. The foundation of this marriage is wrong. You only know half-truth from that night. You don’t remember anything and I don’t remember because of my pills. I took them and I don’t remember anything. I thought we don’t remember anything, nothing happened that night. AJ says are you crazy? You hid all this. You know ma punished me because you said all that happened. And now you are saying you are not sure. Dadi says why did you stay silent all these days? Antra says I didn’t know what the truth was. It isn’t right to marry you on half-truth. I am really sorry. I can’t come between AJ and Guddan. That’s why I have decided to leave this house and AJ. Who am I to change what God did. I will stay for tonight and then I will leave with my brother tomorrow. Guddan says I am glad you told your truth t everyone. You chose to say the truth. You can live here for your relationship with this family.



Dadi says I am sorry Guddan. You trusted AJ even when I couldn’t. Dadi says Antra you were getting him in this punishment for this doubt. Thank God you said the truth. Guddan says in heart this trouble is gone. Antra says in heart this trouble doesn’t go away so easily.