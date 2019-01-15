Guddan, Vedika, Zara, and Kalyani to be seen in Manmohiniâ€™s mahaepisode

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar recently reported about Zee TVâ€™s Manmohini having a mahaepisode in the show.

Siya (Garima Singh Rathore), as an ideal wife, tries all the means to save her husband Ram (Ankit Siwach) from Mohiniâ€™s (Reyhna Malhotra) trap.

Mohini, who has managed to capture four of Ramâ€™s senses, and is now trying her best to capture Ramâ€™s last sense, that is, vision.

Siya performs a Devi Paath to save Ram from Mohini. Zee TVâ€™s leading bahus Zara (Eisha Singh) from Ishq Subhan Allah, Vedika (Suhasi Dhami) from Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, Guddan (Kanika Mann) from Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, and Kalyani (Reem Shaikh) from Tujhse Hai Raabta come to support Siya in performing the Paath.

Will their prayers be heard or will Mohini succeed in capturing Ram?